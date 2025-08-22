Why Panthers rookie Lathan Ransom might get flagged by NFL for his unique celebration
There wasn't much to like from last night's preseason loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers for the Carolina Panthers. Their quarterback depth situation is the most-alarming situation, as third-stringer Jack Plummer looked bad enough to earn a pink slip and newcomer Bryce Perkins somehow managed to perform even worse.
There were some bright spots to be found, though - especially regarding the team's 2025 draft class. Before he left with a shoulder injury Princely Umanmielen looked sharp, Trevor Etienne was explosive on the ground and Lathan Ransom showed that he's more than just a heavy-hitting safety suited to play in the box. Here's a look at his interception off Mason Rudolph.
Lathan Ransom's first NFL interception
This is a really sharp play for a rookie defensive back, and as Steve Smith mentioned on the broadcast, it's the kind of play the Panthers need to see Ransom make. They knew that he was a solid run-stuffer and layer of wood coming out of Ohio State, but ball skills were a question as he only totaled three interceptions in 56 college games.
Looking ahead, Ransom is a lock to make the initial 53-man roster. The question is if he's earned a starting spot next to Tre'Von Moehrig, who's also known as a hitter but has underrated ball skills.
After it was over, Ransom explained the celebration after the interception.
Lathan Ransom explains celebration
This is fun, but Ransom may have cause for concern about the NFL's newfound emphasis on "sportsmanship." In a video released earlier this week with a strong Lisa Simpson energy, the league announced it would be cracking down on taunting - specifically players standing over other players and "violent" gestures.
NFL not beating No Fun League allegations
Ransom's ski mask celebration doesn't seem particularly violent from where we're sitting, but as long as they're flagging players for standing over somebody we can't safely assume that he won't draw a 15-yard penalty when he does it in the regular season. He didn't get flagged for it last night, which is a good sign but this will be something to monitor going forward.
