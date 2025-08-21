Panthers rookie Princely Umanmielen gets harsh grade for challenging outing vs. Texans
Back in April, Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan selected a total of eight players in the draft. His picks were equally divided between offense and defense. Given the fact that the club has totaled a combined 59 sacks over the last two seasons (32 in 2024), getting some pass rush help was certainly a priority.
Morgan used Day 2 selections on edge performers Nic Scourton (2-Texas A&M) and Princely Umanmielen (3-Mississippi), respectively. The Panthers played their second preseason last Saturday, a 20-3 setback at Houston. Draft analyst Chad Reuter of NFL.com gave Umanmielen a “C” grade for his performance against the Texans.
Let’s take a look at the final numbers. Only safety Demani Richardson (43) and defensive end Jaden Crumedy (42) saw more defensive snaps last Saturday than Umanmielen (40). The latter finished with three total tackles, and was credited with a pair of quarterback hits. He also saw three snaps on special teams. Hence, Reuter offered this analysis.
Draft analyst gives Princely Umanmielen so-so grade vs. Texans
“Umanmielen saw extra snaps against Houston on Saturday with fellow rookie edge Nic Scourton out with a collapsed lung. Texans’ tackles thwarted most of his dip-and-bend and hesitation pass-rush moves, and he couldn't reach the quarterback when separating on a bull rush or spin move.”
“Umanmielen stayed home to force a bad throw on a bootleg in the third quarter, though” added Reuter, “and later made a couple of run stops. He also forced a second quarter punt by stopping a middle screen. The long-legged defender was stiff dropping into coverage and got a "Welcome to the NFL" low block in the box early in the second quarter.”
Tonight, the Panthers host the Pittsburgh Steelers in the preseason finale for both clubs. It’s highly conceivable that Umanmielen could see at least the same number of defensive snaps vs. Pittsburgh as he did the Texans. It should be another experience for the talented prospect, who totaled a career-best 10.5 sacks in his lone season with Ole Miss in 2024.
