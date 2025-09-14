Panthers star Chuba Hubbard not taking Cardinals lightly despite lopsided history
Sometimes a team just has your number. You can be on opposite ends of the standings and still get whooped by that one NFL team that for whatever reason you just can't seem to beat. The Carolina Panthers aren't that team for most opponents, but it's definitely the case for the Arizona Cardinals.
Even in their best season in recent memory the Panthers destroyed the Cardinals, eliminating them in the 2015 NFC Championship game in a thoroughly humiliating 49-15 blowout. All together Carolina has won seven of the last eight meetings with Arizona and leads the all time series 15-6.
It might be tempting to take the Cards lightly, but Panthers running back Chuba Hubbard certainly isn't doing that. Here's what Hubbard said about Arizona earlier this week, according to Joe Person at The Athletic.
“I can’t speak for any of the teams that have played prior... I think Arizona’s a great team. Their defense is really good. They’ve got a bunch of different looks. They give you a headache, let’s just say that. It’s not an easy opponent to go against.”
While they have have dominated them historically, it took overtime to beat the Cardinals last season when they visted Back of America Stadium.
Since then, the Cards have brought back their former star defensive tackle Calais Campbell - who should help improve their run defense, which had no luck slowing down Hubbard in that last meeting. Hubbard had his best game of the season against Arizona, totaling 152 rushing yards and two touchdowns on 25 carries (6.1 yards per attempt).
Another huge game by Hubbard would go a long way towards an upset. The Cards are considered 6.5-point favorites for today's game.
