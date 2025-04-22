Panthers-Texans trade proposal gives Carolina versatile 62-sack defender
The Carolina Panthers have done a good job upgrading their defense ahead of the 2025 season, which was no doubt a point of emphasis for general manager Dan Morgan.
But the team could use more help on the defensive line, both on the interior and along the edge. That led to Last Word on Sports' Anthony Palacios suggesting the Panthers as a possible trade suitor for Houston Texans defender, Denico Autry.
"The Panthers have done phenomenally well this offseason, repairing the defense after spending last year getting capable weapons for quarterback Bryce Young," he wrote. "As Jadeveon Clowney could be on the trade block, they need more powerhouse talent to enhance this pass rush. Tershawn Wharton signing with the team gives them a boost, but trading for Autry should bolster this unit to the max of the opposite of Derrick Brown."
Palacios' suggestion for the Panthers comes on the heels of Pro Football & Sports Network's Sterling Xie naming Autry a candidate to be traded this offseason.
Autry has been one of the more underrated edge rushers in the NFL during his career. From 2018-23, Autry tallied 7.5 sacks or more in all but one season, and he posted a career-high 11.5 during the 2023 campaign with the Tennessee Titans. In all, Houston's edge rusher has 62 career sacks.
Autry signed a two-year, $20 million deal with the Texans in 2024, but his season was marred by a suspension for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances, which led to him missing six games. The 34-year-old went on to post three sacks over 10 contests after that, and he had one sack in the playoffs.
While he's long in the tooth (35 in July), Autry could still make an impact for Carolina's pass-rush, and he has the versatility to slide inside if need be. Adding Autry to an EDGE group that includes D.J. Wonnum, Jadeveon Clowney, Patrick Jones II and Tershawn Wharton would give Carolina quite the formidable group.
When it comes to trade compensation, Autry will likely garner an early Day 3 pick. Carolina is loaded with selections on that day, with the team having two fourth-rounders and three fifth-rounders.
While we're skeptical that the Texans will want to trade a key edge rusher as the team looks to take a step forward in 2025 after a disappointing season, the Panthers should keep their ear to the ground for a possible Autry deal.
