Panthers reveal uniform combo, home field changes for Week 12 game against Chiefs
The Carolina Panthers have some special guests visiting Bank of America Stadium tomorrow afternoon. The way they're acting, their Week 12 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs is anything but another home game. One could even be convinced that they're treating this like their Super Bowl.
Speaking of Super Bowls, the Chiefs have won two in a row and three of the last five. That makes them the most-important visitors to come along in quite a while. As such, the Panthers are bringing out a fresh look for their players and the field. Last night the team revealed that they will be wearing their all-black everything outfits for the big game.
Panthers Week 12 uniform combo
It's a little more intimidating on Cam Newton than Josey Jewell, but this is nevertheless by far the team's best look in our humble opinion.
The Panthers are also rolling out a retro look for the field at BofA stadium, including a throwback logo at midfield and a 90s font for the end zones.
Beautiful stuff.
As for the game itself, the Panthers are 11-point underdogs. An upset win is probably unrealistic, but if they can keep the final score under a touchdown they should consider it a win.
