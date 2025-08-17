Panthers-Vikings trade proposal sends Carolina’s best wide receiver packing
With the start of the regular season less than three weeks away, there’s still time for teams to make some deals and perhaps fill a need or two. Last Friday, James Dator of SBNation suggested four trades that need to be made sooner than later. At the top of his list, he has the Carolina Panthers sending veteran wideout Adam Thielen to Minnesota.
“It’s wild to look at the Vikings as a team that needs receiver help, but here we are,” said Dator. “The paramount concern for Minnesota this year is to get J.J. McCarthy started off on the right foot, and that will be extremely difficult with Jordan Addison serving a three-game suspension, and now Rondale Moore suffering a season-ending knee injury. As it stands the opening day receivers for Minnesota will be Justin Jefferson, Tai Felton, and Jalen Nailor in the slot. That’s a bad, bad unit.”
“Enter an old friend in Adam Thielen,” added Dator. “The Carolina Panthers love Thielen, but they have a problem of their own at receiver: They have too many to know what to do with. All signs point to Tetairoa McMillan being their No. 1, with Xavier Legette across from him, and Thielen in the slot. That leaves 2024 breakout UDFA Jalen Coker, Hunter Renfrow, and promising rookie Jimmy Horn Jr. all riding the pine.”
Would Panthers actually deal wideout Adam Thielen to the Vikings?
Thielen spent the first nine years of his NFL career with the Vikings. He totaled 534 receptions for 6,682 yards and 55 scores, and earned a pair of Pro Bowl invitations. He was released early in 2023, and the 11-year veteran is preparing for his third season with Carolina.
“The Panthers have often said Thielen is their veteran leadership, glue guy,” explained Dator, “but depending on how the front office feels about the maturity of the unit, Thielen could be expendable. He would be an ideal fit for Minnesota as a bridge WR, who can offer punch on the outside immediately, and transition to the slot when Addison returns.”
It’s an interesting proposal, but dealing Thielen away with rookies such as McMillan and Horn and 2024 first-round pick Legette on the roster would rob those young players of some invaluable guidance. It would be somewhat surprising if Dan Morgan pulled the trigger on such a move.
