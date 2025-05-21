Pete Prisco gives Carolina Panthers ugly grade for mostly-failed 2022 NFL draft class
The Carolina Panthers have fallen on hard times in recent seasons. Born in 1995, the franchise reached the NFC title game in just its second season—falling in the conference title game. There would be a six season gap before the club finally returned to the playoffs in 2003, reaching Super Bowl XXXVIII.
The Panthers would win three straight NFC South titles from 2013-15, and made an appearance in Super Bowl 50. They were a wild card team in 2017, and have now gone a franchise-worst seven consecutive years without reaching the postseason.
Subpar drafting will do that over the course in time. CBS Sports’ Pete Prisco recently took a look back at every team’s draft three years ago, and gave it an updated grade. As for the Panthers, Prisco wasn’t overly impressed in 2022, and his C-plus then remains a C-plus now.
“They had six picks in the draft and just one, first-round pick Ickey Ekwonu, is set to start this season,” explained Prisco. “He is their left tackle. Sixth-round picks Amare Barno (edge) and offensive lineman Cade Mays are backups. They whiffed on third-round quarterback Matt Corral.
“I liked the pick of Ekwonu a lot,” added Prisco, “saying he would become a long-time starter. I didn't like the pick of Corral, which played true. I also said Mays would stay around for a while—and he has.” For the record, Ikem Ekwonu has played and started 49 games for the club in his three seasons. The organization has picked up the fifth-year option on the former North Carolina State product.
As for the two others picks not mentioned, linebacker Brandon Smith (4-Penn State) played in 12 games with Carolina as a rookie. He finished with five tackles, as well as three stops on special teams, but was released the following offseason. Cornerback Kalon Barnes (7-Baylor) never played for the club, appearing in two games with the Vikings in 2022.
