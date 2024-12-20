Saga for ex-Panthers receiver Diontae Johnson comes to predictable end with Ravens
The Carolina Panthers have bungled a few moves this year, but one that they definitely won't regret is sending disgruntled wide receiver Diontae Johnson to the Baltimore Ravens. At the time, the trade seemed like a bad idea given the very poor return they got from Baltimore in the deal, effectively moving up only a few spots on Day 3 of the 2025 NFL draft. However, it didn't take long for giving up even that much for Johnson to go sour for the Ravens.
Now, the saga with Johnson and his latest team has come to a predictable end. According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, the Ravens have waived Johnson. It's not hard to see why, either. Johnson was not remotely involved with Baltimore's passing game after the trade. All together he appeared in four games with the Ravens, earning five targets, one catch and six total receiving yards.
Compare that to how Johnson started the year off with the Panthers and it's a pretty pitiful return, even if Baltimore barely gave up anything to get him.
The story here is a talented playmaker who managed to outstay his welcome with two NFL teams in one season, and cost himself a pretty big payday in the process. While it's become clear that he was problem in the locker room, the Panthers couldn't exactly afford to be picky with their wide receiver room - currently ranked 32nd in the league by Pro Football Focus.
Whatever else he was Johnson was the best receiver on the Panthers - at least while Adam Thielen was on injured reserve. During his brief time in Carolina Johnson put up 30 catches, 357 yards and three touchdowns. Had he played out the rest of the season he might have earned himself a big contract extension.
Instead, Johnson will be lucky if he finds a team to sign him to the veteran minimum in 2025. The Panthers will move forward with Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker, and Xavier Legette and hope to find a more reliable X receiver in the draft, or possibly in free agency.
