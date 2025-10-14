Rival LB would make excellent addition to Panthers’ defense
The 2025 NFL season has reached the one-third mark. There are six weeks of games in the books. The Indianapolis Colts and Tampa Bay Buccaneers are co-owners of the best record in the league at 5-1. The Carolina Panthers have won three of their last four games, and are sitting at 3-3. For the first time since Week 10 of 2021, the franchise does not have a losing record.
Could Dave Canales’s club challenge for a playoff berth this season? At this time a year ago, Carolina owned a 1-5 mark on the way to a 1-7 start. The defense was not only the worst in the league it was historically bad in many areas. Now after six weeks of action this season, a club that allowed the most total yards and most rushing yards in the NFL in 2024 is ranked 10th in the first category, and ninth vs. the run.
Still, there is room for improvement. The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday, November 4, at 4:00 om ET. Bradley Locker of Pro Football Focus listed 20 players he feels are via trade candidates. One of those performers listed is veteran New Orleans Saints’ linebacker Demario Davis, a player the Panthers are very familiar with.
“Davis has remained one of the league’s ageless wonders in 2025,” said Locker. “Even at age 36, his 81.2 overall PFF grade ranks eighth among qualified linebackers. Although keeping up in coverage has proven a bit more of a liability, Davis is still a tremendous run defender, evidenced by his 90.5 PFF run-defense grade and 19 stops.”
“Even though the Saints have gone 22-35 over the last four years,” added Locker, “they haven’t shown a willingness to part with veterans like Davis. Perhaps that will finally change with Davis in the last season of a two-year extension…”
Locker pointed to the San Francisco 49ers, Indianapolis Colts, Buffalo Bills, and Denver Broncos as possible fits for the 14-year pro. But what about Canales’s team? Could Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan put in a call to the Big Easy and see if Davis was available?
The Saints are 1-5, the only team in the NFC South with a losing record. In terms of linebacker play, newcomer Christian Rozeboom (73rd) and second-year pro Trevin Wallace (54th) are solid, but don’t rank high on PFF’s linebacker board. It might be worth Morgan’s time to see what it would take to get Davis in a Panthers’ uniform.
