All Panthers

Seahawks vet at tight end named potential post-June 1 pickup for Panthers

There could be several notable free agents available to teams sooner than later. The Carolina Panthers could still use some help at the tight end position.

Russell Baxter

Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
Dec 8, 2024; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images / Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

Now that June is here, a few NFL teams could be making moves that would be in their best financial interest. Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire named several players that could hit the open market extremely soon. He listed a half-dozen players who may peak the Carolina Panthers’ interest, led by a former first-round pick originally drafted by the Denver Broncos.

Noah Fant was the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. The University of Iowa standout enjoyed three solid years in the Mile High City, with his reception total increasing each season. Fant totaled 170 catches for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns during his stay with the Broncos.

Then came the Russell Wilson trade in 2022, and Fant was part of a massive deal that sent him to the Pacific Northwest. He hasn’t had the same impact with Seattle, totaling 130 receptions for 1,400 yards and just five scores in three seasons with the club. Could he be on the move, and would he have Carolina on his mind?

Noah Fant
Dec 1, 2024; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Seattle Seahawks tight end Noah Fant (87) is tackled by New York Jets cornerback Michael Carter II (30) and safety Tony Adams (22) during the second half at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images / Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

“Seattle seems to be quite high on tight end Elijah Arroyo,” said Rizzuti, “whom they just selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. That could make the 27-year-old Fant, a free agent in 2026, dispensable in the long run. The former first-round pick shared a sideline with Panthers head coach Dave Canales in 2022, when Canales served as the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach.

“With starting tight end Tommy Tremble likely to miss at least the start of the campaign after undergoing back surgery,” added Rizzuti, “Fant could reunite with Canales in Carolina—where the next two tight ends up on the depth chart are 2024 fourth-round pick Ja’Tavion Sanders and 2025 fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans."

This past season, four different Panthers’ tight ends teamed for just 60 receptions. That added up to only 595 yards and three scores—two of those touchdowns by Tremble. If Fant hits the open market, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan would be wise to take a long look.

- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Frustrating Panthers defender could follow Jadeveon Clowney out door

Carolina Panthers June 1 salary cap space update for 2025 season

Panthers executive sees more than one role for rookie running back

Panthers predicted to pick ‘volcanic’ Clemson star in 2026 NFL draft

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.