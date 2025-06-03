Seahawks vet at tight end named potential post-June 1 pickup for Panthers
Now that June is here, a few NFL teams could be making moves that would be in their best financial interest. Anthony Rizzuti of Panthers Wire named several players that could hit the open market extremely soon. He listed a half-dozen players who may peak the Carolina Panthers’ interest, led by a former first-round pick originally drafted by the Denver Broncos.
Noah Fant was the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft. The University of Iowa standout enjoyed three solid years in the Mile High City, with his reception total increasing each season. Fant totaled 170 catches for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns during his stay with the Broncos.
Then came the Russell Wilson trade in 2022, and Fant was part of a massive deal that sent him to the Pacific Northwest. He hasn’t had the same impact with Seattle, totaling 130 receptions for 1,400 yards and just five scores in three seasons with the club. Could he be on the move, and would he have Carolina on his mind?
“Seattle seems to be quite high on tight end Elijah Arroyo,” said Rizzuti, “whom they just selected in the second round of the 2025 NFL draft. That could make the 27-year-old Fant, a free agent in 2026, dispensable in the long run. The former first-round pick shared a sideline with Panthers head coach Dave Canales in 2022, when Canales served as the Seahawks’ quarterbacks coach.
“With starting tight end Tommy Tremble likely to miss at least the start of the campaign after undergoing back surgery,” added Rizzuti, “Fant could reunite with Canales in Carolina—where the next two tight ends up on the depth chart are 2024 fourth-round pick Ja’Tavion Sanders and 2025 fifth-round pick Mitchell Evans."
This past season, four different Panthers’ tight ends teamed for just 60 receptions. That added up to only 595 yards and three scores—two of those touchdowns by Tremble. If Fant hits the open market, Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan would be wise to take a long look.
