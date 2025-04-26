Scouting report for Seattle Seahawks’ second-round pick TE Elijah Arroyo
So far, so good for Mike Macdonald’s team. On Day 1 of the 2025 NFL draft, the Seattle Seahawks used the 18th pick to select promising offensive line prospect Grey Zabel from North Dakota State.
Earlier on Friday evening, Seahawks’ general manager John Schneider gave the Tennessee Titans the 52nd and 82nd overall picks and selected University of South Carolina safety Nick Emmanwori at No. 35. Now the team used its original second-round pick to add some receiving help for new starting quarterback Sam Darnold.
University of Miami tight end Elijah Arroyo was Schneider’s second pick in the second round. He joins a pass-catching corps that includes wide receivers Cooper Kupp and Marquez Vandes-Scantling, as well as fellow tight end Noah Fant.
There are some questions surrounding the talented prospect, as pointed out by NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein. “Arroyo enters the evaluation process with questions to answer after a knee injury took chunks of two seasons from him. He displayed a willingness as both a point-of-attack and move blocker, but his technique and play strength will need upgrading. He’s an average athlete who struggles to beat man coverage but appeared to get faster and more fluid as the 2024 season wore on. He plays with awareness in space and secures throws with sure hands in traffic.
“Arroyo is a move tight end whose medical and athletic testing need to check out to give him a legitimate shot at being a productive pro.”
The 6’5’, 250-pound target played in just 23 games in his first three seasons with the ‘Canes, totaling a combined 11 grabs for 163 yards and one touchdown. That all changed in 2024 for Arroyo, who snared 35 passes for 590 yards (16.9 average) and seven touchdowns in 13 contests. An interesting addition for new Seahawks’ offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak.
