Shedeur Sanders smoked Panthers defense for two touchdowns in second quarter
Welcome to the National Football League, Shedeur Sanders.
In his first preseason game against the Carolina Panthers, the Cleveland Browns rookie quarterback tossed two touchdowns in the second quarter to give the Browns a 14-7 lead at the half.
Sanders went 11-of-18 for 103 yards and two touchdowns to Kaden Davis.
On the first touchdown, Sanders rolled to his left off of a designed bootleg and found Davis in the back corner of the end zone for a seven-yard touchdown. For Sanders, it was the first touchdown pass of his career, even though it doesn't count in official NFL statistics.
Just before the half Sanders would throw his second touchdown of the game, also to Davis. Sanders would hang in the pocket and find Davis, again in the back of the end zone, for a 12-yard scoring strike.
Sanders was drafted by the Browns in the fifth-round of the NFL Draft in April. As the 144th selection, he was selected two rounds after the Browns spent a third-round selection on Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel. Gabriel is not playing Friday night due to soreness in his hamstring.
Sanders' debut was much anticipated by fans around the NFL. There were plenty of Browns fans wearing Sanders' Cleveland jersey No. 12 or his No. 2 jersey which was recently retired by the University of Colorado this spring.
Sanders is expected to see action into the third quarter and Browns coach Kevin Stefanski said he was going to play Sanders for approximately 50 offensive snaps.
Sanders is competing for a job with veterans Kenny Pickett, Joe Flacco and Tyler Huntley who was signed last week and Gabriel.
- Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI -
Carolina Panthers urged to cut ties with their star pass-catcher
Insider foolishly clams regression likely for Carolina Panthers
QB only mock draft sees Bryce Young land with SB contender