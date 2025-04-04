Steelers playmaker should be on Panthers' radar as Day 2 trade target
The Carolina Panthers have made some big moves to improve their roster this offseason, but the lack of an addition at wide receiver remains troubling. The Panthers are currently projected to have a top three of Adam Thielen, Jalen Coker and Xavier Legette, but Thielen is on the back nine of his career and Coker and Legette are unproven. As a result, Carolina could use another veteran weapon in the receivers room.
While there are still some options left in free agency that could check that box, the Panthers should have their eye on the trade market, also, where Sportsnaut's Matt Johnson thinks Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver George Pickens could be available.
"The Pittsburgh Steelers traded a valuable draft pick for wide receiver DK Metcalf and then made him one of the highest-paid NFL players," Johnson wrote. "That says everything about George Pickens’ standing with the team. He’s very talented, but maturity issues and a lack of improvement in that area after being repeatedly called out by Mike Tomlin clearly influenced Pittsburgh’s offseason moves. Pickens doesn’t seem to be destined for a contract extension with the Steelers and with the 2025 NFL Draft class lacking a lot of impact receivers, we wouldn’t be shocked if calls are made for Pickens on Day 2."
Pickens is entering the final year of his contract, and while he is no doubt supremely talented, the thought is that the Steelers will be hesitant to extend him because of his behavior issues over the years.
That could lead to the Steelers trading him at some point this year, but on the flp side, doing so would put the Steelers back in the same boat they were last year, when they had a need at wide receiver.
If the Steelers make him available via trade, the Panthers should be interested. Granted, Pickens has the potential to be a locker room cancer if things don't go his way, but he could also be a solution for years to come at wide receiver, which makes him worth the risk.
If things don't pan out, Carolina could flip Pickens at the trade deadline, or they could opt to tag and trade him in 2026.
