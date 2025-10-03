Tetairoa McMillan earns solid grade for first month of rookie season
Dave Canales’s team is off to a 1-3 start. Much more was expected of the Carolina Panthers this season after the club rallied from a 1-7 start in 2024 to win four of their final nine games. While it is obviously early, lopsided losses to the Jaguars (26-10) and Patriots (42-13) have been unsettling, to say the least.
Despite the sub-.500 record, there have been some positives. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report passed out grades earlier this week for the league’s first-round draft class of 2025. Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan used the eighth overall selection in April on University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He gave the former Wildcat a B grade for his four-game start.
“McMillan has yet to score a touchdown,” explained Gagnon, “has dropped a couple balls and caught just 51.4 percent of the passes thrown his way…he’s looked better than those numbers would indicate. Throw in that he's been battling a calf injury, and this is an optimistic early review.”
The 6’5”, 212-pound imposing target leads Canales’s club in catches (18) and receiving yards (278), and yards per reception (15.4). He also has Carolina’s longest play from scrimmage (40 yards) this season. He’s yet to score a touchdown, and those 18 catches have come via 35 targets—all but one of those throws and catches with quarterback Bryce Young at the controls. There is certainly room for improvement there when it comes to the young wideout.
What’s very interesting is that McMillan not only leads the Panthers in receiving yards, he’s the only player on the club that has caught at least 100 yards in passes. Brycen Tremayne is second on the team in this department with 99 receiving yards.
A year ago, 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette led the club with 49 catches, while veteran Adam Thielen (back with the Minnesota Vikings) finished the season with a team-high 615 receiving yards and five touchdown grabs. All three modest marks are certainly attainable for the talented McMillan.
