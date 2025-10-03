All Panthers

Tetairoa McMillan earns solid grade for first month of rookie season

The Panthers have been an early disappointment, losing three of their first four games. The club’s first-round draft choice in April has shown lots of promise.

Russell Baxter

Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs with the ball wile New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) defends during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
Sep 28, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs with the ball wile New England Patriots safety Jaylinn Hawkins (21) defends during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images / Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dave Canales’s team is off to a 1-3 start. Much more was expected of the Carolina Panthers this season after the club rallied from a 1-7 start in 2024 to win four of their final nine games. While it is obviously early, lopsided losses to the Jaguars (26-10) and Patriots (42-13) have been unsettling, to say the least.

Despite the sub-.500 record, there have been some positives. Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report passed out grades earlier this week for the league’s first-round draft class of 2025. Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan used the eighth overall selection in April on University of Arizona wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan. He gave the former Wildcat a B grade for his four-game start.

“McMillan has yet to score a touchdown,” explained Gagnon, “has dropped a couple balls and caught just 51.4 percent of the passes thrown his way…he’s looked better than those numbers would indicate. Throw in that he's been battling a calf injury, and this is an optimistic early review.”

Tetairoa McMilla
Sep 14, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Carolina Panthers wide receiver Tetairoa McMillan (4) runs with the ball during the first quarter against Arizona Cardinals cornerback Max Melton (16) at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images / Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The 6’5”, 212-pound imposing target leads Canales’s club in catches (18) and receiving yards (278), and yards per reception (15.4). He also has Carolina’s longest play from scrimmage (40 yards) this season. He’s yet to score a touchdown, and those 18 catches have come via 35 targets—all but one of those throws and catches with quarterback Bryce Young at the controls. There is certainly room for improvement there when it comes to the young wideout.

What’s very interesting is that McMillan not only leads the Panthers in receiving yards, he’s the only player on the club that has caught at least 100 yards in passes. Brycen Tremayne is second on the team in this department with 99 receiving yards.

A year ago, 2024 first-round pick Xavier Legette led the club with 49 catches, while veteran Adam Thielen (back with the Minnesota Vikings) finished the season with a team-high 615 receiving yards and five touchdown grabs. All three modest marks are certainly attainable for the talented McMillan.

  - Enjoy more free Panthers coverage with Carolina Panthers on SI - 

Carolina Panthers announce more bad injury news among 9 roster moves

Dismal Bryce Young stat raises questions about future with Panthers

NFL evaluator shares brutally honest take on Bryce Young's performance

Panthers have 2 of the NFL's top 15 rookies, one’ a pleasant surprise

Published
Russell Baxter
RUSSELL BAXTER

Russell S. Baxter has been writing and researching the game of football for more than 40 years, and on numerous platforms. That includes television, as he spent more than two decades at ESPN, and was part of shows that garnered five Emmy Awards. He also spent the 2015 NFL season with Thursday Night Football on CBS/NFLN.