Tetairoa McMillan uses 2 words that are all-too-familiar for Carolina Panthers fans
Carolina Panthers rookie Tetairoa McMillan is getting the opportunity few first-year receivers get, which is to carry an offense as the leading man right away. The former Arizona standout has risen to the occasion, but there have, at times, been growing pains.
McMillan used the oft-uttered phrase "missed opportunities" this week when discussing his 18 catches on 35 targets through four games. To think that the rookie could have almost double the number of catches as he has now is disappointing, but it's made him hungry to improve.
"I'm definitely not happy about a few missed opportunities that I've had in the past couple of games," McMillan said. "And I feel like that's just me, just trying to do too much, just overthinking. At the end of the day, I just got to play my game, something that I know best, and I have full confidence in my hands, and I got to continue to stay confident.
"I think the biggest thing for me is after those missed opportunities is just trying to go make the next play, you know, just, the opportunity that comes after that it's my job to go make it."
With 278 yards, McMillan leads all Panthers receivers through four weeks, though he's still chasing a touchdown reception. With a very winnable game against the Miami Dolphins coming up, the first-rounder knows he can take a big step forward in Week 5.
"Whether it's my first season or my last season, I try to be the best I possibly can be, and I know I have more to offer," McMillan told reporters. "I know I have more in the tank, so just seeing those missed opportunities that I should have had, it's like I know I can make those plays, and I try not to harp on it.
"So, I try not to harp on it for too long and just have that next play mentality, and I definitely have to fix some areas for sure."
The missed opportunities between McMillan and Bryce Young have not gone unnoticed by head coach Dave Canales. Canales, facing his own criticism for his play-calling lately, believes the connection between his WR1 and quarterback will improve.
"It was some near misses there," Canales said. "That's something we got to look at on film and just make sure that they're on the same page."
