Texans claim ex-Panthers, Ravens, Steelers WR Diontae Johnson after Tank Dell injury
NFL injuries are always brutal, but especially in December. The Houston Texans suffered the worst of it this weekend, as wide receiver Tank Dell went down with a serious knee injury that required him to be rushed to the hospital in Saturday's loss to the Kansas City Chiefs. For Dell it's the major season-ending injury in as many seasons. He finishes the 2024 campaign with 51 catches, 667 yards and three touchdowns.
With their star Stefon Diggs already on injured reserve with an ACL tear, that narrows down Houston's wide receiver room to Nico Collins, Robert Woods and a whole lot of desperation. Just how bad is, it? The Texans feel thin enough at this spot to roll the dice on the league's least-reliable receiver.
According to Adam Schefter at ESPN, Houston has claimed Diontae Johnson off waivers. He had been waived by the Baltimore Ravens on Friday. Johnson had been suspended by Baltimore and had only totaled one catch for six yards since getting traded from the Carolina Panthers in the first week of November.
The Panthers had acquired Johnson in a separate trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers only months before. At first Johnson looked promising as a potential new number one wide receiver in Carolina, especially in Andy Dalton's first couple of starts when Bryce Young was benched. However, Johnson quickly wore out his welcome with the Panthers and was eventually a healthy scratch as they pursued potential trade options.
When he was with the Steelers early in his career Johnson flashed plenty of potential, totaling 391 catches, 4,363 yards and 25 touchdowns in five seasons under Mike Tomlin, who deserves some kind of parade.
Talented as he is, Johnson's off-field issues have cost himself a lot of money when it comes to his next contract, wherever that may be. If it doesn't go well in Houston his future in the NFL will start to look pretty shaky.
