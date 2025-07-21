Tight end’s familiarity with Dave Canales could see him land spot with Panthers
Carolina Panthers’ general manager Dan Morgan drafted eight players in April, four on offense and four on defense. As for the former, all were skill position performers. Wide receivers Tetairoa McMillan and Jimmy Horn Jr. were joined by running back Trevor Etienne. All were designed to aid the league’s 29th-ranked offense and 30th-ranked passing game (both in terms of yards).
Tight end has been a particular sore spot. This past season, Ja’Tavion Sanders (33), Tommy Tremble (23), Ian Thomas (3), and Felipe Franks (1) teamed for just 60 catches. That added up to 595 yards (342 by Sanders), and three scores (2 by Tremble).
Joseph Person of The Athletic had this to say about the position in putting his Top 10 storylines for the team as they enter training camp. “Depending on Tommy Tremble’s status, the Panthers could be in the market for a tight end to pair with Ja’Tavion Sanders and rookie Mitchell Evans. Tremble had back surgery in May, two months after re-signing on a two-year, $10.5 million deal. It’s tough to envision him being ready for the start of camp.
"One name to monitor is Noah Fant, who was released Sunday by Seattle. The 27-year-old Fant was with Canales and Panthers TE coach Pat McPherson in Seattle.”
Could Dave Canales and Noah Fant reunite in Carolina?
“Sanders’ 33 receptions as a rookie last year,” added Person, “were the most by a Panthers tight end since Greg Olsen pulled in 52 passes in 2019 during his final season in Charlotte. Sanders was on pace for a 44-catch season before being flipped on his head against Kansas City in Week 12. The fourth-rounder from Texas lost 10 pounds during the offseason and looked faster during OTAs.”
Back to the six-year pro. Fant was the 20th overall pick in the 2019 NFL draft by the Denver Broncos, but spent the past three season in Seattle. He was part of the massive trade that sent quarterback Russell Wilson to the Mile High City in 2022. After joining the Seahawks, Fant saw his production go down. Over the past three seasons, he caught a combined 130 passes for 1,400 yards and five scores in 48 regular-season games. With the Broncos from 2019-21, he totaled 170 receptions for 1,905 yards and 10 touchdowns in 47 regular-season outings.
Could Morgan kick the tires on Fant? The Panthers have a bit over $18 million in cap room (via Spotrac). In any case, a little more production at the tight end spot would make Bryce Young and the Carolina offense a bit more dangerous.
