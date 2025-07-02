Top Panthers FA target could land with Steelers after Minkah Fitzpatrick trade
The Pittsburgh Steelers made plenty of news earlier this week. General manager Omar Khan acquired veteran cornerback Jalem Ramsey and 2024 Pro Bowl tight end Jonnu Smith from the Miami Dolphins in exchange for safety Minkah Fitzpatrick. The deal also included a swapping for 2027 Day 3 draft choices.
So where does that leave Mike Tomlin’s club in the secondary? John Breech of CBS Sports listed three veterans that the Steelers could add to the back end of their secondary to offset the loss of Fitzpatrick. At the top of the list is a player who spent 2024 in the NFC South, and a performer that the Carolina Panthers have had their eyes on in veteran Justin Simmons.
“It’s not every day that you have a two-time Pro Bowl safety available at this point in free agency, but that’s exactly the case with Simmons,” explained Breech. “The Steelers going after Simmons almost makes too much sense. Although he’s 31 years old, it’s pretty clear head coach Mike Tomlin isn’t worried about anyone’s age.
“The Steelers have already added Darius Slay (34) and Jalen Ramsey (30) this offseason,” added Breech, “so the idea of adding Simmons isn’t a crazy notion. The Steelers are clearly all-in on 2025, and Simmons would certainly be an upgrade from what Pittsburgh has now.”
You may recall that Joseph Person of The Athletic reported in mid-June that the Panthers had contact with Simmons’s representatives last month, but nothing was imminent at the time. Hence, the nine-year veteran and two-time Pro Bowl remains an unsigned free agent after spending the 2024 season with the Atlanta Falcons. He played and started 16 games, and finished with 62 tackles, a pair of interceptions, and seven passes defensed.
“Although Simmons has lost a step since his prime years in Denver,” added Breech, “he’s still a talented safety who could immediately upgrade the Steelers defense. He also has nine years of NFL experience. That kind of experience can help when you’re in a division with quarterbacks like Joe Burrow and Lamar Jackson…The two-time Pro Bowler wants to sign with a contender, and the Steelers definitely fall into that category.”
