Two top 2025 NFL draft prospects earn comps to Carolina Panthers legends
It’s no secret that the Carolina Panthers are looking for a much more consistent pass rush. The bad news was that Dave Canales’s team managed only 32 sacks in 2024, tied for the third-fewest in the league. The worse news is that one year earlier, Panthers’ defenders totaled a league-low 27 sacks.
Free-agent addition Patrick Jones II, who totaled seven QB traps this past season in a reserve role, hopes to be a key piece on Ejiro Evero’s defense this upcoming season.
General manager Dan Morgan owns the eighth overall pick in April’s draft. Doug Farrar of Athlon Sports recently put together some of this year’s top prospects, and which NFL players they draw comparisons to. In the case of University of Georgia linebacker Jalon Walker, Farrar pointed to former Panthers’ standout Frank Luvu—now a member of the Washington Commanders. There’s also University of Tennessee edge rusher James Pearce Jr., Farrar compared him to former Carolina first-round pick Brian Burns. The latter was dealt to the New York Giants a year ago.
Farrar gave this explanation regarding Walker. “You may not know too much about Luvu of the Washington Commanders unless you’re a football fan in or near the nation’s capital, or you watched Luvu’s impressive highlights for the Carolina Panthers from 2021-23 and for the Commanders in 2024.
“But Luvu is the very model of the modern linebacker in that he’s a top-tier defender whether rushing the passer from the defensive line, blowing up run fits as an off-ball linebacker or covering tight ends and slot receivers at the short and intermediate levels.”
“Walker, a 6’2”, 245-pounder, will be prized by NFL teams for his similar degree of versatility.” added Farrar. “He fits the league’s prototype for his position in the same way that Luvu does, and that’s a big deal.”
As for the former Volunteer? “The first thing that stands out about the 6’5”, 243-pound Pearce,” explained Farrar, “when you watch him is his singularly impressive ability to move so quickly off the snap to the pocket. It’s the rare edge rusher who has a quicker burst to the quarterback than Pearce, and that’s true whether he’s running in a straight line or deflecting blockers with lateral agility.
“Burns, selected 16th overall by the Carolina Panthers in 2019 out of Florida State, has a similar “shot out of a cannon” playing style at 6’5”, 250 pounds, and that’s traveled with him from the Panthers to the New York Giants. Few pass-rushers actually can beat blocks at the highest level with pure demon speed off the snap. Burns is one, and Pearce could well be another.”
Along with the fact that these two prospects remind draw comparisons to a pair of former Panthers’ defenders, the team is looking to snap out of its various defensive funks—most notably when it comes to getting after opposing quarterbacks. Meanwhile, Walker has been suggested by some at Carolina’s pick with that eighth overall selection.
