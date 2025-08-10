NFL analyst labels Tetairoa McMillan ‘loser’ after Panthers’ preseason debut
It was the 2025 preseason debut for two franchises looking to rebound from losing campaigns. The scoreboard by night’s end had Kevin Stefanski’s club getting the better of Dave Canales’s squad by a 30-10 score.
Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report took a look at Friday night’s clash between the Browns and Panthers in Charlotte in terms of winners and losers. While Cleveland rookie quarterback Shedeur Sanders earned a big thumbs up, Carolina’s first-round pick in April was less than stellar in the opinion of this football writer.
“This (loser) designation comes with a caveat,” explained Sobleski. “(Tetairoa) McMillan is being treated as the Panthers’ WR1 and provided a couple bright moments during Friday's contest, specifically a 30-yard over-the-shoulder catch that showed how dangerous he can be as a vertical threat.”
“However,” added Sobleski, “the rookie didn't get his head around quickly enough in the end zone on what should have been a touchdown. Secondly, this year’s eighth overall pick dropped another pass when he should have been able to body off a defender. These are areas that need to be cleaned up to ensure the Panthers do have their new No. 1 target.”
Panthers’ rookie WR Tetairoa McMillan was inconsistent vs. the Browns
All told, McMillan’s stat line on Friday night read two cacthes for 43 yards. He was targeted a total of five times, so his reception percentage (40.0) left a lot to be desired. It was certainly a little disconcerting that he and quarterback Bryce Young connected on their first two throws, and then he failed to catch a pass the last three times he was thrown to. Veteran Andy Dalton was the quarterback in the second quarter on the last two attempts.
In any case, big things are expected from the former University of Arizona standout. The Panthers need a highly-productive target, which is what McMillan was in each of this final two seasons with the Wildcats. Of course, the 30-yard connection in the first quarter between the third-year quarterback and the rookie wideout did show you what they may be capable of in 2025.
