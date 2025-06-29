Xavier Legette admits drop that cost Panthers win vs. Eagles will 'hurt for life'
There were a lot of down moments for Bryce Young and the Carolina Panthers last season. Perhaps the greatest letdown came early in December when they had a chance to pull off an improbable upset over the Philadelphia Eagles, who went on to win the Super Bowl.
The most frustrating element in the loss was that a supremely-gritty performance from Young was wasted when then-rookie wide receiver Xavier Legette dropped what should have been a touchdown catch to cap off a remarkable game-winning drive. That drive included a number of eye-popping plays that proved Bryce Young has what it takes to compete even against elite NFL competition.
If Legette is the competitor the Panthers thought they were gettin when they traded up to draft him, he'll use that moment as motivation for the rest of his career. It sounds like he's got the right attitude, at least.
Speaking in an interview with Andrew Woddin at NBC Sports, Legette admitted that the drop is going to haunt him and he never wants to feel like that again.
"That drop, that one gonna hurt for life,... That’s a lifetime scar there. I’m just trying to prevent those things from happening this year. …I never want to be having that same feeling.”
It's the right thing to say - but Legette didn't exactly set the world on fire for the rest of the regular season. Over his last three games he only caught 10 of 18 targets, totaling just 65 yards and zero touchdowns. That ended his season on a scoreless streak going back to early November against the New Orleans Saints.
Then again, it seems Legette was not 100% physically in the second half of the season. We know he had issues with his foot and underwent offseason surgery. He may have also been dealing with a wrist injury, which Legette now says is "doing good."
If Legette was legitimtely playing hurt then we may not have seen him at his best. There's still plenty of time and potential for him to live up to that first-rounder status, though.
