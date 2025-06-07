Xavier Legette makes surprise appearance in GloRilla music video
The Carolina Panthers have a former No. 1 overall draft pick on their roster with Bryce Young and a two-time Pro Bowler in Adam Thielen. However, the most famous player on the team right now is unquestionably second-year wide receiver Xavier Legette, who may only have four career touchdowns but is quickly becoming a pop culture icon.
This offseason Legette has already appeared as a correspondent for the NFL at the Kentucky Derby and gone viral for enjoying his first hocky game. Now he's sparked rumors of a romance with rapper GloRilla after making a came appearance in her latest music video. Here's a clip featuring Legette.
As for his work on the field, observers liked what they saw from Legette at OTAs this week. Team reporter Darin Gantt says after a strong practice Legette immediately went to work on the jugs machine.
"After a big day in practice earlier this week, which featured a number of deep balls, he went straight to the Jugs machine with King of the Grinders Chuba Hubbard to catch a full rack."
GloRilla might not be your thing, but this nugget should be music to the ears of every Carolina fan, who watched Legette struggle with drops as a rookie - most notably muffing what should have been a game-winning touchdown against the eventual Super Bowl champion Eagles.
Legette still has plenty of time and all the physical tools he needs to develop into a star receiver. If he can make that all-important sophomore leap and Tetairoa McMillan has a quick learning curve Carolina's offense could be vastly improved compared to last season.
