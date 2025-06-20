Xavier Legette sets goal for Carolina Panthers to break a 7-year long trend
It’s a franchise that has taken the field for 30 seasons and still hasn’t experienced back-to-back winning campaigns. These days, the Carolina Panthers are in the midst of a stretch in which they have finished below .500 every year since 2018. The team owns a combined 36-80 over the past seven seasons, and has lost 10 or more games every year since 2019.
In 2024, the team used the final pick in the draft that year on University of South Carolina wide receiver Xavier Legette. The good news was the fact that the talented prospect led Dave Canales’s club in receptions during his rookie campaign. However, it’s worth noting that he managed only 49 catches (in 16 games), good for just 497 yards and four scores. DJ Siddiqi of Forbes also pointed out some more sobering news.
“Legette struggled with drops during his first year,” said Siddiqi, “posting seven drops, ranking among the top 22 in the NFL.”
All that aside, the Panthers have a new-look wide receiver room. Joining Legette and incumbents such as Adam Thielen and Jalen Coker are 2025 draft picks Tetairoa McMillan (1-Arizona) and Jimmy Horn Jr. (6-Colorado), as well as former Raiders’ Pro Bowler Hunter Renfrow. Add in the fact that quarterback Bryce Young had a strong second-half showing and optimism is high in Carolina.
“One of the objectives for Legette this season is to make it to the playoffs,” added Siddiqi. “It’s a sentiment that has also been echoed by his teammate, Chuba Hubbard. Hubbard recently said the Panthers are ‘sick and tired’ of losing. Hubbard’s been a member of Carolina since 2021 and they haven’t made it to the playoffs or posted a winning season since 2017.”
“That’s only thing I want to do for the team,” Legette told Siddiq. “We’re just trying to work to get to the playoffs and potentially make it to the Super Bowl.”
