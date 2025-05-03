Analyst Names UDFA That Could Make Patriots Roster
The New England Patriots went out of their way to improve their offense in the 2025 NFL Draft. They selected LSU left tackle Will Campbell with the No. 4 overall pick to be the final piece of their re-worked offensive line. They then added Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson in the second round and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams in round three.
However, could Maye's top weapon end up being an undrafted free agent? Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report named one UDFA that could make every NFL team, and tight end C.J. Dippre from Alabama is the name Sobleski pegged as a potential difference-maker for the Patriots.
"Dippre is a 6'5", 256-pound target, who has plenty of experience working inline as part of Alabama's system and brings some juice with an 8.72 relative athletic score, per Kent Lee Platte," Sobleski writes. "However, Dippre was never used as a primary target for either the Crimson Tide or during his time with the Maryland Terrapins. He caught 65 passes over four seasons.As Henry and Hooper get older than their contracts expire, Dippre can learn from them then take on a larger role two or three years down the road."
Both Austin Hooper and Hunter Henry are aging, and many thought the Patriots would take a tight end in the draft, but they obviously opted against it.
Dippre's top season came in 2022 while with Maryland, catching 30 passes for 314 yards and three touchdowns. Over his last two seasons with the Crimson Tide, he caught 32 passes and averaged nearly 20 yards per reception in 2024.
If Patriots fans are looking for a player to watch in the pre-season, Dippre is certainly a name to circle as someone who could earn a spot on the final 53-man roster.
