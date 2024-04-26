Patriots' Drake Maye Dishes First Thoughts After Being Drafted No. 3
It's a brand new era for the New England Patriots.
After walking out of the top three selections on Thursday night with a new franchise quarterback in UNC's Drake Maye, there's a fresh sense of tranquility and excitement when analyzing the direction for the Patriots going forward.
And when asking Maye himself, the QB had a similar feeling for his new team during his initial press conference after walking across the stage in Detroit.
“I’m stoked. I’m super pumped. Can't wait to get up to New England. Just an awesome moment to get here with my family and friends. One of the best nights of my life and can't wait to get up there and get started and get to work.”
The Patriots didn't want to wait much longer on their selection either. Maye said he saw his phone immediately buzzed the second New England was on the clock at three, delivering the signal that he was en route to Foxboro. Even with rumors persisting on a potential trade down being in play with the right offer teams like the Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants, this front office had their eyes dead set on the Tarheel from the jump.
Maye's fit in New England makes a lot of sense when looking at what strengths he can bring to the table for the offense. The high ceiling he possesses with elite physical tools and youth (just 21) is the type of player the Patriots have needed the building for some time, especially so moving forward.
As he continued during his Thursday night presser, Maye provided some insight for Patriots fans on what to expect from their new draft pick.
“[A] competitor and a winner. That’s the main two things that come to mind… I’m competing to win and that’s what Patriots Nation is about. That’s what they know how to do, and I’m ready to come in and do that.”
By collecting an unsightly combined regular season record of 29-38 since Tom Brady's departure in 2019, Patriots Nation will be hungry to reclaim some familiar shades of success with a talent like Maye soon to take the helm for the foreseeable future. He, alongside head coach Jerod Mayo, has the pressing task of finding that glory in New England once again.
Expect to see Maye scheduled for a jersey ceremony in Gilette Stadium on Friday, as the Patriots will introduce their newest draft pick for the first time in Foxboro at 1 PM ET.