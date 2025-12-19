Patriots' Drake Maye Opens Up About Terrell Williams Visit

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the New England Patriots began their preparations in earnest for a Week 16 showdown with the Baltimore Ravens, a beloved visitor at Gillette Stadium helped provide the team with a much-needed spiritual lift.

In spite of any remaining frustration from their 35-31 loss to their Buffalo Bills in Week 15, the Pats overall mood was surprisingly high prior to the week’s first practice due to the presence of defensive coordinator Terrell Williams. The Pats first-year DC has been away from the team for much of the season as he continues his battle with prostate cancer. Williams, who is highly-esteemed by his players, was heartily welcomed by the team — including quarterback Drake Maye.

“Coach T [Terrell Williams], it's awesome seeing him around,” Maye siad with a smile. “Anytime he's around, it brings joy to us. It brings joy to the locker room. It brings joy to see his face, see how he's doing. Just praying for him. He's continuing to fight, and what a story. It's been something for us to rally around and somebody to care about. Another thing is that it’s just bigger than football, and just props to him for seeing him in here a couple times throughout the year. It's been cool to see.”

Prior to accounting his diagnosis in late September, Williams suffered what he deemed to be an “eye-opening medical situation.” The 51-year-old remained at his home in Detroit, MI per physician’s orders, as linebackers coach Zack Kuhr, head coach Mike Vrabel, Patriots rookies and roster hopefuls took the practice fields during offseason workouts. Though Williams returned to the field for the Patriots at the start of training camp, he was once again forced to leave practice in late August due to dehydration.

Still, Williams has remained involved in crafting the Patriots defensive strategy, actively speaking and interacting with his players and fellow coaches. As such, he continues to be an inspirational figure throught Patriots Nation. For Maye, Williams has been someone with whom he has developed an immediate bond.

“I got to know his son well … he was around training camp a lot, so, I know he's a big hockey player,” Maye added. “It's been cool for Coach T, just someone on the defensive side of the ball, to be able to relate with in life. We kind of told our stories, kind of to get to know each other early on in the year, and he had a great story, coming from his background. I think he relates to the players well. Everybody that I've talked to from when he was in Detroit and Tennessee, everybody loves him.”

In fact, Maye was one of the first Patriots to support Williams by wearing a white t-shirt with the slogan “T-Strong” emblazoned above a blue ribbon.

Patriots QB Drake Maye warming up in a "T Strong" shirt in honor of DC Terrell Williams, battling prostate cancer.



📹: @JenHale504 pic.twitter.com/SDjl8O3wVc — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 28, 2025

Terrell Williams Remains an Inspiration for the Patriots

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel (red sleeves) and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams watch players during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots hired Williams as their new defensive coordinator in late January, shortly after Vrabel was named head coach. The two have a longstanding working relationship, having coached together with the Tennessee Titans when Williams served as Vrabel’s defensive line coach and his assistant head coach in 2023.

In 2024, his only season with the Detroit Lions, Williams coached the fourth-best defense in the NFL when it came to run success rate at 36.1. In turn, his presence should help to resurrect a Patriots run game which had fallen far and fast last year. Combined with his aggressive, physical approach to front-seven pressure, his insight has helped the Pats defense show marked improvement in 2025.

Conversely, Maye has continued to solidify his place as the new face of the storied franchise. Through the Pats first 13 games, the 23-year-old has completed 71.5 percent of his passes for 3,412 yards with 23 touchdowns and six interceptions — most of which was done amid a deafening chorus of “MVP” chants ringing throughout the chilly southern New England air surrounding Gillette Stadium. In fact, Maye’s meteoric rise to the top of the NFL quarterback ranks has been one of the main reasons why New England was in position to clinch the AFC East division title with a win over Buffalo in Week 15.

Though the Pats were unable to secure the division title last week, Maye remains hopeful that his team will rally from adversity to earn a win against the Ravens. Perhaps a visit from Williams will be just what the Patriots need to remind them of the need to push forward, even under the toughest of circumstances.

“He's easy to care about, and I think he'd be awesome to have around more, but obviously, he's dealing with things that are, like I said, bigger than football,” Maye acknowledged. “Just looking forward to having him back, whenever that is, and he just brings joy to the locker room.”

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!