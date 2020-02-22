5 Players Patriots Fans Should Watch at NFL Combine

This upcoming week, players from college football will display their physical and mental capacity at the NFL Combine in Indianapolis, IN. For the New England Patriots, it will be a good time to watch some pass-catchers and defensive talent as they perform in front of scouts, coaches, etc.

Let's take a look at five players Patriots fans should keep an eye on when the combine's physical testing begins on Wednesday, Feb. 25.

1) Henry Ruggs

Ruggs is such a special player and he is currently no. 1 on my wish list for the Patriots in this year's draft. He has the kind of speed that could change games for New England. Unfortunately, he might run himself out of the Patriots' reach.

Many are speculating that Ruggs has a chance to beat the 2017 40-yard dash record set by Washington receiver and now-Cincinnati Bengal, John Ross, who ran a 4.22. Ruggs could run below that mark, which would be unprecedented.

If Ruggs beats Ross' record, you can kiss Ruggs sayonara, as he will likely be long gone before New England's 23rd overall pick. At an event where athleticism is on display, expect Henry Ruggs hype to fill social media after a likely freakish debut.

2) Cole Kmet

The tight end position is not particularly strong. Kmet likely leads the bunch this year for that group. However, he is currently not projected to be drafted among the top 50 picks in the draft. Kmet, another guy on the draft board for New England, will have his draft stock change depending on his performance at the combine, which could cause the whole group to rise or slide.

Kmet's style, as discussed in our report on him, is more of a receiver than a blocker. All his athletic testing at the combine will display a more receiver-style tight end. A good performance could cause teams to dip early into the tight end pool to get him. A bad performance could cause teams to wait on him and maybe the position overall. Even worse, it could put him out of favor as the leader of a rather unimpressive tight end class this year.

3) A.J. Epenesa

This Iowa defensive end would be a great fit in the Patriots' 3-4 defensive scheme. With a need on the defensive line and uncertainty with Jamie Collins and Kyle Van Noy's futures, Epenesa could play defensive end or move to outside linebacker.

Epenesa was a guy who at a glance last summer looked like he had no chance of falling into the arms of New England. Yet, he seems to be slipping lately and some mock drafts have the Patriots taking him.

Fans should be interested in how he moves, and keep an eye on his bench press. One of Epenesa's strengths is his strength. It would not shock anyone if he was close to the top on the bench press among defensive ends.

4) Jalen Elliott

Notre Dame safety, Jalen Elliott is a great late-round prospect. He was considered the top defensive back for the North squad at the Senior Bowl and he earned that distinction in his coverage versus tight ends. Elliott, while not a star, could be a situational player for New England and could learn behind Patrick Chung, who has been great at covering tight ends in his career. He would be a solid late round developmental pick at an aging position with an uncertain future for the Patriots.

Keep an eye on Elliott's physical traits. Note his height, weight, speed, vertical. All these things will help determine if he has the traits to get physical with and keep up with tight ends in the NFL.

5) Quartney Davis

If he tests well, Davis could lock himself into third-round territory. He is currently projected to go somewhere in rounds 3-5. He will likely fair more on the late fourth round side. However, a strong showcase could really bump up his draft stock.

Davis could run in the 4.3 territory. Anytime you can get a 6-foot-2 receiver with 4.3 speed and refined route-running skills on Day 2 or Day 3 of the draft, you consider that a success. His testing should help determine what day he will be picked on.