Patriots-Packers Trade Proposal Lands Big Weapon for Drake Maye
The New England Patriots have definitely addressed their receiving corps over the last several months, bringing in a couple of veterans in Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins while also selecting Kyle Williams in the NFL Draft. Plus, the Patriots added undrafted free agent Efton Chism III.
However, there is no doubt that New England could use some more oomph at the wide receiver position to help Drake Maye, and Wynston Wilcox of FanSided has identified a potential answer for the Pats: Green Bay Packers receiver Romeo Doubs.
"Maye is in a great position and the opportunity to add Doubs would only amplify that," Wilcox wrote. "The Patriots are doing everything they can to make sure Maye can succeed. He can do that with or without Doubs, but if the Patriots do relieve the Packers from their overcrowded receiver room, it could be what helps Maye reach new heights."
Green Bay can certainly afford to move one of its receivers. It nabbed both Matthew Golden and Savion Williams in the draft, adding to a room that already included Jayden Reed, Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Christian Watson and Bo Melton.
Chances are, someone is going to get dealt at some point, and with Doubs having just one year remaining on his contract, it would absolutely make sense for the Packers to move him.
Last season, Doubs caught 46 passes for 601 yards and four touchdowns in a loaded Green Bay offense, so he would absolutely have a chance to shine even more in Foxborough.
The 25-year-old was chosen by the Packers in the fourth round of the 2022 NFL Draft and had sort of a breakout campaign in 2023 when he hauled in 59 receptions for 674 yards and eight scores.
Doubs may not be a star, but he would unquestionably bolster a Patriots receiving corps that is still a bit light on overall talent.
