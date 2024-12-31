NFL Insider Reveals Why Patriots' Jerod Mayo Will Keep HC Job
The rumors have become increasingly louder throughout the 2024 NFL season that the New England Patriots could consider moving on from head coach Jerod Mayo after just one season.
While those rumors may have gotten loud, all reports from inside the organization are that Robert Kraft and company plan to bring Mayo back for the 2025 season. Those are reports that Patriots fans don't want to hear.
Mayo has not looked like a capable NFL head coach thus far. He has not had the team ready to play on far too many occasions, has deflected blame from himself onto the players and other coaches, and has simply not been able to handle the media.
With a potential replacement like Mike Vrabel being available, fans want to see New England make a change before wasting anymore time with Mayo.
However, it sure doesn't sound like the team will give into the peer pressure and go down that path.
ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter spoke out more about the situation during his recent appearance on the "Pat McAfee Show." He once again reported that the Patriots are expected to bring Mayo back.
"I think the Krafts have wanted to give Jerod Mayo every opportunity, and I still think that’s the case. I think they want to stick with Jerod Mayo. This is a guy they believed in, this is a guy they promoted. It’s a guy they stood behind," Schefter said.
After Bill Belichick parted ways with the franchise, Mayo become the clear-cut favorite. Kraft had hand-picked Mayo to be the team's next head coach after Belichick left town.
That kind of belief and commitment doesn't go away after just one season.
Bringing Mayo back and giving him another year to prove himself is the likeliest course of action. If he has a similar season in 2025 to the one that he had this year, then New England would be likely to make a move.
Unfortunately, they would have already missed out on quite a few elite head coaching options this offseason.
Only time will tell, but no one should get their hopes up that Mayo could be let go. He is very likely to be the lead man for the Patriots once again in 2025.
