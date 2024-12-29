Patriots' Drake Maye Makes Major Franchise History
The New England Patriots were blown out by a final score of 40-7 against the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 17. It was just another disappointment in what has been a season full of them.
Drake Maye has given the Patriots a bright spot for the fans all season long. Even though the team is just 3-13, Maye has given them reason to be optimistic about the future.
Even though New England suffered a brutal loss, Maye ended up making major franchise history against the Chargers.
As shared by NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Maye became the first rookie quarterback in franchise history to throw at least one touchdown pass in eight straight games.
All season long, Maye has looked much better than a rookie quarterback usually looks. He has already started showing off superstar potential and has made it clear that he will be the franchise quarterback for years to come.
Throughout the 12 total games that he has played this season, Maye has completed 66.8 percent of his pass attempts for 2,276 yards, 15 touchdowns, and 10 interceptions. He has also picked up 421 yards and two touchdowns on the ground.
At just 22 years old, those numbers are extremely impressive.
Heading into the offseason, the Patriots will have a lot of work to do. They need to improve their offensive line, bring in a top wide receiver target for Maye, and make some improvements on the defensive side of the football as well.
Thankfully, the team does have some building blocks to build around. However, the development of Maye will be the biggest factor in New England getting back to being a serious AFC contender.
It will take a lot of work and the right roster decisions, but the Patriots are on the right path. The future of Jerod Mayo will also be a major question that New England needs to figure out.
Expect to se the Patriots have a very busy offseason. Hopefully, they'll be a much more competitive football team in 2025 than they have this season.
