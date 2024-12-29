Analyst Drops Bad News on Patriots' Top Free Agent Target
The New England Patriots are preparing to enter the NFL offseason with more cap space than any other team in the league, which puts them in pole position to sign the top free agents.
Or does it?
The Patriots are expected to pursue Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Tee Higgins to fill a glaring need in their aerial attack, but Adam London of NESN isn't so sure that is going to come to fruition.
Following the Patriots' embarrassing loss to the Los Angeles Chargers, London questioned why Higgins would ever want to head to Foxborough.
"Higgins is not going to take his talents to New England," London wrote. "Why would he? Sure, the Patriots appear to have a star quarterback in the making with Drake Maye and New England will have more cap space than any other franchise this offseason. But it feels highly unlikely that those selling points will be enough for Higgins to set up shop at One Patriot Place."
London makes a fairly salient point.
Yes, getting paid is likely at the top of Higgins' list of priorities going into free agency, but you have to figure that he also wants to contend, too.
The Bengals may not go to the playoffs this season, but they are at least in contention every year, and they made it all the way to the Super Bowl during Higgins' rookie campaign in 2021.
"New England undoubtedly should make a run at Higgins in a few months," added London. "He arguably will be the best receiver available on the market. But don’t kid yourself, Patriots fans. A talent of that caliber shouldn’t have any interest in New England as currently constructed."
Higgins hauled in 11 catches for 131 passes and three touchdowns in Cincinnati's win over the Denver Broncos on Saturday and has caught 69 passes for 858 yards and 10 scores in 11 games on the season overall.
