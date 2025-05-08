Analyst Delivers Brutal News for Patriots' Key Defender
Last year, the New England Patriots' defense took a massive step back, and their shoddy play at the safety position was a big reason why.
The primary culprit for the Patriots' poor performance in the secondary was Kyle Dugger, who trudged through a rough 2024 campaign while playing through an injury.
Now, Dugger's job appears to be in jeopardy after New England used a fourth-round draft pick on California safety Craig Woodson, and Michael DeVito of Musket Fire has listed Dugger among a few Pats players who could be "doomed" heading into next season.
"Mike Vrabel is trying to set a new tone for the 2025 Patriots, and players who don't perform up to expectations shouldn't be a part of it," DeVito wrote. "He reached for a safety in the fourth round, so he should be ready to insert him into the lineup. The call is to trade the 29-year-old Dugger when it's most advantageous for the team, and move on."
The problem is that it will be awfully difficult to trade Dugger, considering New England handed him a four-year, $58 million contract extension last spring. His deal runs through 2027, and he carries a $15.3 million cap hit in 2025. That cap hit increases over the final two years of his pact.
On top of that, Dugger is no longer really a young player, so chances are, he has already reached his full potential.
To be fair, the former second-round pick was very effective over his first four NFL seasons, and in 2023, he racked up 109 tackles, 1.5 sacks, a couple of interceptions and seven passes defended, which is what led to the Pats handsomely compensating him to begin with.
Perhaps the Patriots can wait things out with Dugger and see how he performs during the first half of 2025. If he shows signs of life again, maybe New England can move him at the trade deadline.
