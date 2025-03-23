Analyst 'Hates' Idea of Patriots Adding Texans Star WR
The New England Patriots have not done much to address their receiving corps this offseason, only signing Mack Hollins, which does not really move the needle.
Unfortunately for the Patriots, most of the top wide receivers are off the market, but there is one very intriguing option still available: Stefon Diggs.
Diggs has already met with New England and is widely viewed as the team's top target at the position, but would the Pats be better off searching elsewhere?
Travis Thomas of NESN thinks so and doesn't think the Patriots should bring in Diggs with a young, inexperienced quarterback in Drake Maye.
"Where I hate it is I don’t believe he’s the right guy for it. It’s more of a personality trait," Thomas said on the "Boston Has Entered the Chat" podcast. "In other words, his best bet, listening to you describe the Texans, is to really stay there, to be honest, and rehab and come back to a team with a more established quarterback."
Thomas isn't sure that Diggs has the right attitude for New England.
“I just think you have to be real careful when you’re trying to build a culture, and I keep using that word,” Thomas added. “But is a diva with a reputation and a history, these are facts, folks, a history of being a diva, is that what you want here?”
Diggs definitely has a rather checkered history, as he caused issues with the Minnesota Vikings and Buffalo Bills before ultimately landing with the Texans last year. He seemed to enjoy his one-year stay in Houston, but Diggs didn't really get the chance to act up in Houston, as he tore his ACL halfway through the season and simply hasn't been there long enough.
When healthy, the 31-year-old is a terrific receiver and had made four straight Pro Bowls while posting five consecutive 1,000-yard campaigns before joining the Texans. However, due to his age, his recent injury and his personality, he may not be the best fit for the Pats.
