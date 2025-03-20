Patriots Hosting Former All-Pro WR
The New England Patriots have been the talk of the NFL since the new league year began. They entered the offseason with the most cap space in the league, and have dished out the second-most money this offseason to free agents.
The likes of Carlton Davis and Milton Williams are the highlights of the class for New England, but they still need a No. 1 receiver for Drake Maye. With that in mind, they seem to be taking steps to address that need.
New England is hosting four-time Pro Bowler and former All-Pro wide receiver Stefon Diggs for a visit, per Chad Graff of The Athletic. Diggs is coming off a torn ACL in his one season with the Houston Texans after being traded to Houston from the Buffalo Bills last offseason. Even so, Diggs was playing very well when he got injured. He was on pace for his fifth consecutive 100-catch season and made up a dynamic trio with Nico Collins and Tank Dell.
Diggs' best years came with the division-rival Bills. He was traded to Buffalo in 2020, where he and Josh Allen helped make the Bills one of the best offenses in the NFL over the four seasons they spent together.
Diggs had 100+ receptions in each season with Buffalo, was a Pro Bowler all four years, and led the NFL with 127 catches in 2020. If New England wanted to give Maye a proven veteran who can step in and be a big-target guy, Diggs would be a great addition.
