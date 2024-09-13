Analyst Makes Wild Suggestion for Patriots
The New England Patriots stunned the NFL world with their Week 1 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals, which has given Patriots fans hope that their team may not be the worst in the league after all this season.
But would it actually be better for New England to be bad?
That's what Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon seems to think.
While Gagnon acknowledges that the Pats will likely be a scrappy team most weeks under Jerod Mayo, he feels that losing would benefit them.
"It's probably better for them to compile a bunch of losses this season because they won't be contending anyway, but a 1-0 start with an overachieving victory is quite valuable in terms of establishing something to kick off the Jerod Mayo era," Gagnon wrote.
Essentially, Gagnon is stating that the Patriots should embrace the tank, which is something that Mayo is clearly not open to doing.
In a sense, it would behoove New England to land another good draft pick next spring. After all, it's blatantly obvious that the team is in serious need of talent on the offensive side of the ball, and the best way to accumulate said talent is through the NFL Draft.
But on the other hand, there is something to be said for forging a winning culture.
There are plenty of teams around the NFL who accrue high draft picks year in and year out, and yet, it doesn't seem to get them anywhere. There is a reason why many the same teams appear to be drafting in the top 10 every April.
Perhaps putting together a scrappy campaign in which the Patriots pull out some rather impressive wins (like Week 1 against the Bengals) will be largely profitable for the franchise moving forward.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!