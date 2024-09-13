Patriots Captain Gets Honest About Jacoby Brissett
Jacoby Brissett was able to lead the New England Patriots to a huge Week 1 upset win over the Cincinnati Bengals. It was a massive surprise, but it showed that the Patriots are not a team to take lightly.
While there seems to be a very good chance that Brissett could be replaced by rookie quarterback Drake Maye at some point this season, he has received a ton of praise from his coaching staff and teammates.
Another teammate has spoken out with glowing praise about Brissett.
David Andrews, New England's star center and team captain, did not hold back his praise about the veteran quarterback.
"I think as a quarterback, that leadership Jacoby provides has been great. It’s something we’ve been needing on the offensive side of the ball."
He also spoke out about Maye sitting for awhile to learn behind Brissett. Andrews thinks it was the right move to make.
"It’s nice having a veteran presence at quarterback. Obviously, Drake’s got a bright future ahead of him. But to kind of see and learn from Jacoby, 'OK, I don’t have to go out there and throw it for 350 yards. I can go out there, I can play good, smart, complementary football and we can win games.'"
Looking at his performance, Brissett was a secondary reason for winning the game over the Bengals. He completed 15 of his 24 pass attempts for 121 yards.
Jerod Mayo wants to have a run-first offense. That was apparent with Rhamondre Stevenson racking up 120 yards and a touchdown on 25 carries. The Patriots don't need a quarterback who can put up huge numbers at this stage of the season.
Down the road, it seems likely that New England will want to open up the passing game. However, at this point in time, they're comfortable trying to win ugly games. If that starts failing at some point, they could consider making a quarterback change.
At least for now, the Patriots have a quarterback that fits the smashmouth style of play. Brissett is a great game manager and he's capable of making plays. He's exactly what Mayo needed to get the season off to a strong start.
