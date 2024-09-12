Seahawks WR Gives Major Praise to Patriots’ Drake Maye
The New England Patriots are set to take on the Seattle Seahawks at home in Week 2 NFL action. While Drake Maye isn't likely to see the field, he has still been a topic of conversation heading into the game.
One Seahawks' wide receiver, Jake Bobo, spoke out about Maye. He thinks the rookie quarterback has a very bright future ahead of him.
"Just right off the bat you could tell he's going to be a stud. Obviously, he's young, but the arm talent is there. Just talking ball with him, he's one of the smartest dudes probably I've been able to talk shop with. He's definitely impressive."
Bobo also talked about how Maye being able to sit behind Jacoby Brissett to begin his career is a very good thing for the young quarterback.
"I love it for Drake. Just being able to learn under a guy like Jacoby, who's a vet, and just being able to take however long it is that he's sitting behind him to just learn in this league because there's so much that goes on on a day-to-day basis in terms of scheme and game plan and literally on-the-field calling the play that the regular game-watcher doesn't necessarily realize."
Bobo spent time working out with Maye during the offseason. He's close friends with Seattle quarterback Sam Howell, who is good friends with Maye.
Finally, the Seahawks' wideout spoke out about Maye's personality. He thinks he has the personality to be a very good leader and a well-liked teammate.
"Personality-wise, I can see him being easy to follow just as a quarterback. Growing up in the Tom Brady golden age, there's more to playing quarterback than just throwing the ball perfectly down the sideline and he's got it. I felt like in the short time I had with him he's got it. He'll be a great quarterback in this league. There's no doubt in my mind."
It will be interesting to see what ends up happening with Maye throughout the course of the 2024 season. There is widespread belief that he will take over as the Patriots' at some point later this year.
Until then, Maye will just continue garnering a ton of praise as fans wait with anticipation for him to make his NFL debut.
