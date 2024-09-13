Patriots GOAT Names Top 5 Current NFL Teams
New England Patriots legend Tom Brady is no longer playing football, but he's still very much involved in the NFL this season. As most know, Brady joined FOX as a broadcaster this season. He made his debut in Week 1.
While Patriots fans miss watching him play, he left so many good memories. Hearing him talk about the game is still very entertaining.
Ahead of Week 2 action, Brady spoke out about the NFL and revealed who he thinks the top five teams in the league are.
He believes the Kansas City Chiefs are the best team, followed by the San Francisco 49ers, Detroit Lions, Dallas Cowboys, and Houston Texans.
You can watch the video of Brady breaking down his picks for yourself if you'd like:
In his broadcasting debut, Brady struggled a bit. There were clearly some nerves, but there was also a lot of insight that he shared. While it didn't go perfectly, he showed a lot of potential in his new role.
Since his retirement, there have been countless rumors about him potentially coming back to play again. To this point in time, Brady has not substantiated those rumors at all.
It will be interesting to see how the schedule of games goes this week. There were a lot of Week 1 surprises and a lot of contenders who didn't look like contenders. Brady's list might look quite a bit different next week.
Brady will be making his second appearance in the broadcast both for FOX when the Cowboys and New Orleans Saints face off on Sunday. Fans are interested to see if he can put together a better second performance than he did in his debut.
All of that being said, New England fans are excited to hear Brady on a consistent basis again. They are rooting for him in the broadcast booth just like they did on the field.
