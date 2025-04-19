Patriots Connected to WR Trade With 49ers
The New England Patriots have yet to make any trades this offseason, but that could certainly change in the coming weeks.
The Patriots will almost certainly be selecting a wide receiver in the NFL Draft later this month, which comes on the heels of them signing Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency.
With Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker also still on the roster looking for roles in 2025, New England may have to make a trade somewhere to create some depth, and Sterling Xie of Pro Football Network has named one obvious candidate for the Pats in that regard: Kendrick Bourne.
Xie listed some potential destinations for Bourne, and among them was the San Francisco 49ers, where Bourne spent the first four years of his career.
"Teams from the Shanahan-McVay tree would make sense for a reunion, starting with his original team in San Francisco," Xie wrote. "The 49ers might need some early-season receiver depth depending on Brandon Aiyuk’s recovery timeline, and Bourne would serve as an insurance policy in case Ricky Pearsall isn’t ready for a larger role."
Bourne signed with the Patriots in 2021 and enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in Foxborough, hauling in 55 receptions for 800 yards and five touchdowns. Since then, however, it hasn't exactly been smooth-sailing for him.
The 29-year-old struggled in 2022, and midway through 2023, he tore his ACL. That caused him to miss the first few weeks of this past season, and he ultimately totaled 28 catches for 305 yards and a score in 12 games.
New England did sign Bourne to a three-year extension last spring, and there is no doubt he is a great figure in the locker room. However, with an influx of pass-catchers arriving for 2025, the Pats will have to draw the line somewhere, and it may be with Bourne.
