Analyst Rips Star WR for Turning Down Patriots
Prior to signing Stefon Diggs, the New England Patriots tried for numerous other wide receivers, both via free agency and trades.
Perhaps the biggest fish that got away was D.K. Metcalf, who was ultimately dealt from the Seattle Seahawks to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a second-round draft pick. Metcalf then inked a five-year, $150 million contract extension with the Steelers.
The Patriots wanted Metcalf, but the two-time Pro Bowler made it clear back in January that he had no intention of playing in Foxborough, so it's entirely possible that he told the Pats he would not re-sign with them after 2025, thereby forcing his way to Pittsburgh.
Well, George Balekji of NESN doesn't seem to think Metcalf made the right decision, particularly considering the fact that the Steelers don't even have a quarterback right now.
"Honestly, good luck to D.K. Metcalf," Balekji said on the Foxboro Rush podcast. "He could’ve had a Drake Maye. Instead, he has who knows with the Steelers."
Now, to be fair, it's looking like Pittsburgh is going to end up with Aaron Rodgers, so if Rodgers does in fact sign with the Steelers, Metcalf will be vindicated.
Also, let's be honest here: while Maye definitely looked good for much of his rookie campaign, he is also wildly unproven. There is now plenty of film on him, so we'll see how reacts to the adjustments that defenses make heading into his sophomore season.
Not only that, but the Patriots have holes up and down their roster. They still need to repair their horrendous offensive line, and while they definitely gotten better defensively with additions like Harold Landry, Milton Williams and Carlton Davis, they still have work to do on that side of the ball, as well.
Meanwhile, the Steelers were a playoff team this past year, and they may end up landing Rodgers.
Taking all of that into consideration, Metcalf's decision is understandable, regardless of whether or not New England fans think otherwise.
