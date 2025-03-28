Stefon Diggs Gives Massive Praise to Patriots' Drake Maye
The New England Patriots had been searching for the better part of a year for a star wide receiver. Dating back to last summer, they were reportedly interested in trading for San Francisco 49ers All-Pro wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk. And while Tee Higgins re-signed with the Cincinnati Bengals and Davante Adams opted to land with the Los Angeles Rams, New England was left short of many other options.
Luckily for the Patriots, former All-Pro Stefon Diggs was also on the market. They brought the former Bill and Texan in for a visit, and he opted to sign a three-year deal worth up to $69 million. Diggs is now the unquestioned top receiver on New England's roster and he had his introductory press conference on Friday, to which he gave his new quarterback massive praise.
"I'm really excited [to play with Maye]," Diggs said. I really look forward to it. When you as around, they say he has a lot of similarities to Josh [Allen] and that was my guy. So I look forward to meeting with him and connecting with him."
That's massive praise for the second-year quarterback who is coming off a Pro Bowl season and having his new receiver compare him to the reigning NFL MVP.Diggs spent four seasons with Josh Allen in Buffalo, putting together an incredible run. In each of those four years, he had 100 receptions and was a Pro Bowl selection in each year, as well. Diggs was also a First-Team All-Pro in 2020.
While Diggs is coming off a torn ACL, he brings a level of proven talent and star-power that New England didn't have and that Maye needed as a safety blanket to turn to. That said, the Patriots will all but certainly be adding to that corps before the offseason is over.
