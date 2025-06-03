Analyst Shuts Down Concerns for Key Patriots Playmaker
One of the only constants in the New England Patriots' wide receiver room the past couple of seasons has been DeMario Douglas, who has remained a consistent contributor in what has probably been the worst group of receivers in football.
Of course, Douglas is hardly a No. 1, but he has proven to be a reliable auxiliary option and is coming off of a 2024 campaign in which he caught 66 passes for 621 yards and three touchdowns. Not great, but productive, nonetheless.
But with a new offense on the horizon with offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, should Patriots fans be concerned about Douglas heading into 2025?
A fan asked Brian Hines of Pats Pulpit that question in a recent mailbag, but Hines doesn't seem all that worried about Douglas.
"The main concern here for Pop [Douglas] has been his ability to settle in zone voids and on scramble drills, not necessarily having issues with pre-snap alignments or routes," Hines wrote. "He had a strong rookie year in Bill O’Brien’s offense which should remain similar to McDaniels. If he can stay healthy and handle a higher volume role, Douglas could be in store for a strong season."
Douglas is one of the few receivers who appears to be a lock to make New England's 53-man roster. Stefon Diggs' status became a bit murkier after the recent boat video, but chances are, the 31-year-old will make the team. Rookie Kyle Williams and veteran signing Mack Hollins are likely shoo-ins, as well.
Drake Maye has certainly seemed to develop a rapport with Douglas, which is absolutely important heading into his sophomore season. That alone should give Douglas an inside edge over some of the other wide outs angling to qualify for the Pats' squad going into Week 1.
