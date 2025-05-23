Return Looming: Injured Patriots WR Participates in OTAs
While the calendar may ready to mark the arrival of Memorial Day weekend, New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs already looks to be ready for in-game action on the gridiron.
Considering the former All-Pro wideout’s recent health woes, that news is likley to inject a copious dosage of excitement into Pats Nation.
Just a hair over six months removed from a torn ACL having prematurely ended his 2024 season, Diggs has already been spotted on the field participating in team drills during OTAs at Gillette Stadium. Though the action during such sessions is devoid of contact, the 31-year old appears to be quite comfortable in his new surroundings.
Diggs and the Patriots reached agreement on a three-year, $69 million deal — including $26 million guaranteed — in March. The Maryland product spent the first five seasons with the Minnesota Vikings before joining the Buffalo Bills via trade in 2020. From 2018-23, he posted six consecutive 1,000-yard seasons and was selected to four Pro Bowls.
Last season, Diggs appeared in eight games for the Houston Texans, catching 47 passes for 496 receiving yards and three touchdowns. His aforementioned ACL injury not only ended his campaign, it also put the start of his 2025 season in jeopardy. Still, his appearance this week on the practice fields — along with multiple reports indicating his rehab to be ahead of schedule — has fueled speculation that the 6’0” 191-pound receiver could be ready for New England’s season opener on September 7.
When healthy, Diggs immediately upgrades the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. The Patriots, of course, are well-versed in Diggs’ prowess. In addition to his four highly-productive years in Buffalo the veteran pass catcher had one of the best games of his Texans tenure against New England in Week 6, catching 6 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown.
Accordingly, his skill set should provide a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye. The Pats starter turned the collective heads of NFL analysts last season with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.
Beyond bringing an upgrade in talent, Diggs also provide a veteran presence to an otherwise young receivers room. Never shy of being vocal on the sideline in Buffalo, he was voted a captain in his first year with the Texans last season.
While Diggs’ participation in OTAs far from confirms his availability to suit up for Week 1 — or even mandatory minicamp in early June — his very presence provides both optimism and excitement to a fan base in desperate hope of watching its team return to respectability this season.
