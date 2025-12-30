Stefon Diggs Continues to Be Patriots Star

One of the many highlights of the New England Patriots' 42-10 drubbing of the New York Jets was one certain catch by Stefon Diggs that looked a bit similar to another star wide receiver.

In the first quarter, Diggs ran an out-and-up route in sync with Drake Maye, who began to roll out of the pocket to his right. After the quarterback launched the ball down the Patriots' sideline, Diggs jumped up to snag the ball out of the air right over Jets defensive back Qwan'tez Stiggers.

It might not been just like Randy Moss, but it warranted some comparisons.

"I was feeling like Austin Hooper, man," Diggs said postgame, referencing his teammate who also caught a touchdown in the win. "Austin Hooper made a hell of a catch earlier this year."

It was another banner day for the former Pro Bowl pass catcher. Diggs was targeted six times and caught all of the passes thrown his way. He led both sides with 101 yards and was on the receiving end of one of Maye's five passing touchdowns.

Stefon Diggs Led New England With Yet Another 100-Yard Showing

With a depleted wide receiver room (Kayshon Boutte was ruled out, and Mack Hollins was placed on IR), Diggs was one of plenty of Patriots who feasted in their 13th win of the year. Maye put together another MVP-caliber clinic and connected with various offensive weapons to demolish the Jets.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) scores a touchdown against the New York Jets during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium.

"He surprised all of us," Diggs told NFL Network postgame. "I knew he was gling to be good but nah, I didn't know he was going to be this good. I'm just super proud of him."

Week 17 was just another strong performance in the otherworldly season by Diggs. In his first season with New England, Diggs has surpassed any preseason expectations for him. He leads the team in receptions (82), receiving yards (970), and has unlocked two statistical contract incentives in back-to-back wins.

But both Diggs and Maye aren't worried about how much additional dough was added to the wideout's checking account. They're still focused on the tasks at hand — and the ones that loom.

"No, but I'll mamke sure to tell him he needs to buy me dinner," Maye said. "We're not looking to hunt up incentives, we're looking to hunt up wins."

