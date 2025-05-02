Patriots Defender Makes Strong Mike Vrabel Statement
It's been a few months since the New England Patriots made the decision to bring in head coach Mike Vrabel to right the ship as the lead mind on the sidelines. Yet in just a short part of this NFL offseason, Vrabel seems to have already gained some major respect in the team's locker room.
When asking around the Patriots' roster, Vrabel has been able to secure some big-time praise his way from a vast collection of guys. Whether it be Drake Maye raving about his new coach, rookie Will Campbell, or veteran newcomers like Harold Landry III, the team put together across recent months looks bought into what Vrabel has brought to the table.
Another player recently commending the Patriots' first-year head coach was linebacker Christian Elliss, who shared some simple yet strong thoughts on Vrabel in his latest presser.
“Vrabes is amazing. He’s an amazing man to be around,” Elliss said.
Elliss, the undrafted linebacker who's spent four years in the league, has seen no shortage of turnover in this Patriots' coaching staff in just two seasons onboard.
But, in a noticeably short time being in the building with Vrabel, he looks to be both adjusted and comfortable with the changes in play.
During his last season with the Patriots, he suited up in 16 games, starting in five, where he put together 80 combined tackles, five passes defended, forced two turnovers, and put together 1.5 sacks. A career-best all-around for Elliss, ultimately earning him a fresh two-year contract this offseason to stay in town until 2027.
Now potentially having a notable role in this linebacker core for next season, Elliss will have a former Patriots great who played the position in Vrabel to help the 26-year-old build off of his performance from last campaign.
It's early, but on the surface, it's becoming increasingly clear the Patriots got a special coach in Vrabel to lead this new era.
