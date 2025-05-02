Vrabel Vibe: Patriots Maye Impressed by New Head Coach
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye is already starting to catch the “vibe” coming from newly-minted head coach Mike Vrabel.
In fact, the second-year quarterback’s work ethic and natural leadership appear to be the perfect complement to his new coach’s tough-minded style.
“I think it’s coming in here, having your head on a swivel and getting to work,” Maye said during his media availability Thursday. “I think that’s the vibe I’ve caught. It’s like: ‘Don’t spend time outside. We’re in the building … Who’s learning? … Who’s spending time outside of here learning it, and who wants to help us win when the season comes.’ I think that’s what they want.”
While some young quarterbacks may feel a sense of uncertainty or apprehension heading into a season in which they are set to play for his second head coach in as many seasons, Maye is seemingly accepting the challenge with eagerness — as well as an open mind. For a team which often described its previous season as “confusing” and “frustrating,” Vrabel’s experience is adding a much-needed layer of consistency to the Patriots locker room.
For Maye, it is a learning experience which he is excited to share with his teammates.
“He’s so comfortable being a head coach. He’s done it before. He’s won a lot of games. I’m looking forward to getting things going,” Maye said. “You can see he’s trying to install a new identity. I think we’re building toward that, trusting in his ways. And I think everybody’s kind of catching stride.
As Maye and the Patriots continue to work out during Phase 2 of their offseason workouts, Vrabel and his staff are preparing to host rookie minicamp at Gillette Stadium, starting on Friday, May 9.
