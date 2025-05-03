2025 Patriots Mock Schedule
This is how desperate we all get for football by the time the draft is over and we have to wait three months before any games are played. Yes, you've heard of mock drafts, but get ready for the mock schedule. With the NFL schedule release set for May 14, we'll find out the order in which the New England Patriots play their games. Before then, though, here's a rough guess as to how their schedule could look.
Week 1: at Tennessee Titans
Kick the year off with the Mike Vrabel revenge game. Plus, Cam Ward vs. Drake Maye - a battle of quarterbacks drafted in the top five in the last two drafts - that will make for a fun opener to the season.
Week 2: vs. Las Vegas Raiders
And then follow that up with the Josh McDaniels revenge game to serve as your home opener. The Raiders are a far different team than they were in 2023 when McDaniels was their head coach. Pete Carroll vs. the Patriots is always exciting given the history between the two sides, and New England will hope their offensive coordinator can get the last laugh in a win.
Week 3: vs. Carolina Panthers
The Bryce Young-led Panthers ended the season showing a lot of potential for 2025, and will be playing with a point to prove, but so will the Patriots.
Week 4: at Miami Dolphins
The first AFC East matchup for New England will be a trip to warm Miami in the first month of the year. We'll see if Tyreek Hill is still there.
Week 5: at New Orleans Saints
Consecutive trips down south for New England take place here, as they'll head to the Big Easy to face Tyler Shough(?) and the Saints, who will likely be in contention for the worst team in the league.
Week 6: vs. New York Giants
Will they be playing Russell Wilson? Jameis Winston? Jaxson Dart? Regardless, this will be a big test for the Patriots' offensive line trying to keep Dexter Lawrence, Brian Burns. and Abdul Carter off of Drake Maye.
Week 7: at Cincinnati Bengals
The Patriots stunned the Bengals in Week 1 last season, which led to a snowball effect of a rough season in Cincinnati. Can New England trump Joe Burrow and Co. two years in a row?
Week 8: vs. Cleveland Browns (Thursday Night)
There is a greater than zero chance the Patriots could be facing Shedeur Sanders here. If the Browns star the year with Joe Flacco and he struggles, why not let the polarizing quarterback have a shot?
Week 9: BYE
I know what many of you are thinking - there are very few divisional matchups. Well, my theory is that the AFC East will be the topic of this season's in-season Hard Knocks.
Week 10: vs. New York Jets
It will be very intriguing to see what these Jets look like. New head coach Aaron Glenn, a defense that is still talented, and a quarterback in Justin Fields who showed something in Pittsburgh last year.
Week 11: at Buffalo Bills
Don't be shocked if the Bills and Patriots have an offensive duel in one of their matchups in 2025.
Week 12: at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
It will be very fun to see the Patriots' duo of cornerbacks go up against Mike Evans and Chris Godwin.
Week 13: vs. Atlanta Falcons
The Falcons haven't made the playoffs in seven years. We'll see what Michael Penix brings to the table down the stretch against New England in a potential must-win for both sides.
Week 14: vs. Buffalo Bills (Monday Night)
The second matchup between Josh Allen and Drake Maye, and third overall in what could end up being this generation's Drew Bledsoe-Dan Marino.
Week 15: at Baltimore Ravens (Sunday Night)
Consecutive primetime spots for New England against two of the best quarterbacks in football as they try to earn a playoff spot.
Week 16: vs. Pittsburgh Steelers
Drake Maye and Aaron Rodgers (?) with wild card seeding on the line would give this game somewhat of a vintage feel, as two of the top teams from the 2000s and 2010s are back to duking it out in games with stakes.
Week 17: at New York Jets
We'll see just how far the Jets can stay mathematically alive in the AFC playoff race.
Week 18: vs. Miami Dolphins
Last season, the Patriots ended their campaign against the Bills. This year, they could be playing with a playoff spot on the line against Miami.
