Analyst Drops Huge Take on Patriots' Offense After NFL Draft
The New England Patriots entered the NFL Draft with some very clear offensive needs, and they addressed them, putting together one heck of a draft class.
While the Patriots still clearly have a long way to go before they can truly establish themselves as contenders, this offseason has been a major step in the right direction, and ESPN analyst Mina Kimes absolutely loves what New England has done, specifically in drafting Ohio State running back TreVeyon Henderson and Washington State wide receiver Kyle Williams.
“They give this offense big-play potential,” Kimes said on NFL Live. “Henderson was a home-run hitter as a back, averaged seven yards per carry, which is the most of any Power 5 back. Kyle Williams out of Washington State averaged the most yards after catch per reception of any Power 5 receiver. I think he adds a speed element to this group that pairs really nicely with Stefon Diggs and DeMario Douglas, who can work the short, intermediate parts.”
The Pats signed Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency, but even then, it was obvious that they needed more help at the position. They certainly got that by nabbing Williams — who hauled in 70 receptions for 1,198 yards and 14 touchdowns in 2024 — in the third round.
Some questioned the Patriots' decision to take Henderson as early as the 38th pick, as they could have actually had taken a receiver at that spot, but he is coming off of a brilliant campaign at Ohio State and could very well become the team's number one back next season.
“I just feel like the Patriots knocked this one out of the park. I think it was a really, really great draft class for them,” Kimes added.
Kimes also mentioned offensive tackle Will Campbell, who New England took with the fourth overall pick to provide Drake Maye with some much-needed blindside protection.
We'll see how all of this translates onto the field for the Pats next fall.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!