Patriots' Diamond in the Rough WR Lands Massive Take
The New England Patriots have definitely made a concerted effort to repair their receiving crops this offseason, signing Stefon Diggs and Mack Hollins in free agency while also selecting Kyle Williams in the third round of the NFL Draft.
But the Patriots may have also landed a major steal on the undrafted free-agent market: Eastern Washington standout Efton Chism.
Chism spent five years at Eastern Washington between 2020 and 2024, and during his final season with the Eagles, he hauled in 120 receptions for 1,311 yards and 13 touchdowns.
The 5-foot-11 pass-catcher seems destined to become a slot receivers on the NFL level, and we know that New England has found major success with those types of players in the past. Just ask Wes Welker and Julian Edelman.
Mason Cameron of Pro Football Focus actually dubbed Chism the best slot receiver in his class, giving him a 90.1 slot grade. And again, he wasn't even drafted.
"While many may not be familiar with Chism’s game, the two-time FCS All-American has an incredible resume of production, particularly when operating out of the slot," Cameron wrote. "When lined up inside last season, Chism racked up the most yards after catch (519) among draft-eligible players, contributing to his incredible 3.19 yards per route run."
Of course, Chism will face stiff competition in camp, as the Pats' depth chart is pretty clogged at the wide receiver position. While the Patriots don't really have any standouts, they have a bunch of similarly skilled players vying for a limited amount of roster spots, so Chism may have a difficult time breaking through.
That being said, the Monroe, Wa. native does bring a unique skill set to the table, so a strong showing this spring and summer could put him ahead of the curve when it comes to making the 53-man roster.
