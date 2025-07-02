Analyst Throws Wet Blanket on Patriots' WR Pursuit
The New England Patriots have been mentioned numerous times as a potential trade destination for Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin, but how realistic is the possibility?
Yes, the Patriots need more receiving help, even after adding Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins and rookies Kyle Williams and Efton Chism III this offseason. And yes, New England has ample cap room to pay McLaurin if need be. But is it really a match?
Romell Williams of FanSided questions whether or not the Pats actually make sense for McLaurin, noting that the two sides may be on different timelines.
"The Patriots are at least two years away from contending. McLaurin, who turns 30 this season, may not want to waste his prime on a rebuild," Williams wrote. "Unless New England overpays or promises a long-term vision, it’s hard to see him agreeing to this situation."
McLaurin is currently locked in a contract battle with the Commanders and is preparing to enter the final year of his deal. He is surely aiming to land somewhere in the neighborhood of $30 million annually, which could be quite a large pill for the rebuilding Patriots to swallow.
As good as McLaurin is, he isn't Justin Jefferson nor CeeDee Lamb, and the prospect of New England signing an aging receiver to a very lucrative multi-year deal is daunting, to say the least.
The Pats have already taken a bit of a risk with Diggs, who is coming off of a torn ACL at 31 years old and was signed to a three-year, $69 million pact. Sure, only $26 million of that is guaranteed, but it's still a decent chunk of money for an older wide out who may never be the same again.
Do the Patriots really want to double down on potentially declining receivers?
If McLaurin were 27, things would have been different, but Williams is right: this just doesn't seem like the best fit for either party.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!